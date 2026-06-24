This Week on OTT: Family drama, sci-fi mystery and feel-good comedy

CHENNAI: From the return of a dysfunctional family navigating fresh challenges in Perfect Family: Season 2 to the next chapter of the gripping dystopian saga Silo: Season 3 and the laugh-filled journey of self-discovery in Survival of the Thickest: Season 3, this week's OTT lineup offers a mix of drama, suspense and comedy across major streaming platforms.
PERFECT FAMILY: SEASON 2
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia and Manoj Pahwa
Streaming platform: SonyLIV
SILO: SEASON 3
Language: English Episodes: 10 Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common and Chinaza Uche
Streaming platform: Apple TV
SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST: SEASON 3
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Tasha Smith
Streaming platform: Netflix