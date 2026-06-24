Entertainment

This Week on OTT: Family drama, sci-fi mystery and feel-good comedy

This week's OTT lineup offers a mix of drama, suspense and comedy across major streaming platforms.
This Week on OTT: Family drama, sci-fi mystery and feel-good comedy
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CHENNAI: From the return of a dysfunctional family navigating fresh challenges in Perfect Family: Season 2 to the next chapter of the gripping dystopian saga Silo: Season 3 and the laugh-filled journey of self-discovery in Survival of the Thickest: Season 3, this week's OTT lineup offers a mix of drama, suspense and comedy across major streaming platforms.

PERFECT FAMILY: SEASON 2

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia and Manoj Pahwa

Streaming platform: SonyLIV

SILO: SEASON 3

Language: English Episodes: 10 Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common and Chinaza Uche

Streaming platform: Apple TV

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST: SEASON 3

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Tasha Smith

Streaming platform: Netflix

OTT
perfect family
SILO: SEASON 3
SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST: SEASON 3
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