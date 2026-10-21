Taylor Swift reunites with band after nearly 2 years, calls performance at Academy Museum a ‘vibe’

Taking to Instagram, Swift thanked the museum for the invitation and said she also got to spend time with her ‘Toy Story 5’ family.

“A night at the museum I’ll never forget! Thank you to the @academymuseum for inviting us! Getting to perform with the band again for the first time in almost 2 years was a VIBE. And I got to sit with my @toystory 5 family,” she wrote as the caption.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a film museum that opened in 2021 located in Los Angeles, California, United States on Miracle Mile.

The first large-scale museum of its kind in the United States, it houses part of the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, with more than 52 million objects from notable films, and is dedicated to the arts, history, science, and artists of moviemaking and the film industry.