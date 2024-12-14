Superstar Allu Arjun meets Kannada star Upendra after release from prison, wishes for his 'UI' film

BENGALURU: Superstar Allu Arjun, whose "Puspa 2" movie has turned an all India blockbuster has met Kannada star Upendra at his residence in Hyderabad hours after release from prison, sources confirmed on Saturday. The team of "UI" was in Hyderabad for promotion of their film.

The team contacted Allu Arjun and the superstar Allu Arjun welcomed the team with warmth and love without showing any sign of bitterness over dramatic turn of events since Friday evening. Allu Arjun was arrested on charges of criminal negligence in connection with an incident of stampede during visit to a theatre to greet his celebrating fans at a Hyderabad theatre following the release of 'Puspa 2' movie. Kannada superstar and director Upendra and 'UI' producer Lahari Velu met Allu Arjun at his residence.

Sources stated that Allu Arjun gave a warm hug to Upendra and welcomed him his home. Upendra had costarred with Allu Arjun in his superhit Telugu movie 'Son of Satyamurthy' earlier. Sources also confirmed that Allu Arjun promised Upendra that he will support the "UI" movie slated for an international release on Dec 20.

Earlier, Bollywood perfectionist and superstar Aamir Khan had expressed his awe after watching the trailer of the "UI" movie. In a video, Aamir Khan has stated, "Hello everyone, I am with someone whom I am a big fan of.

The trailer of 'UI' is just mind blowing. I was absolutely blown. This film is going to be huge hit and even the Hindi audience is going to love it," Aamir Khan stated. "When I saw the trailer it was amazing. I was shocked," he praised and wished the team that the 'UI' movie is going to be a huge hit. UI is an upcoming Indian Kannada dystopian science fiction action film written and directed by superstar Upendra who is also playing the role of protoganist. Reeshma Nanaiah is playing the female lead role.