Sivakarthikeyan tells music director Sai Abhyankkar: First Day First Show of #SK27 is going to be hot with your music!

The film will feature Kayadu Lohar, who has been making waves with her performances in the superhit films 'Dragon' and 'Immortal', as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Kayadu Lohar, the film is likely to feature popular comedians Sudhakar and VTV Ganesh among others. Sources say character artistes George Maryan and Babloo Prithviraj too are likely to be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by one of the best in the business, Om Prakash, and editing by Kalaivanan, who was also the editor of Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster film, 'Amaran'. Music for the film is by Sai Abhyankkar. Costumes for the new film are being designed by Praveen Raja while stunts in the film are being choreographed by Steven Kumar.