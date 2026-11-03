Singer Srinivas comes out in support of AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja amid criticism

CHENNAI: Singer Srinivas has come out in support of music composers A R Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja amid criticism of their recent works, calling the two musicians “geniuses” who have dedicated their lives to music.
Taking to X on Tuesday, Srinivas pointed out that both composers had faced criticism and been written off several times during their careers. Recalling the reception to Rahman's 1994 album Kadhalan, he said that another composer had predicted Rahman would not survive in the industry. “Countless such examples over the years,” he added.
Speaking about Ilaiyaraaja, Srinivas said the composer too had been written off by critics, but had continued to respond through his film scores and other musical works, including his symphony and the recently released Dorothy.
“These people have spent a lifetime in music and they are geniuses,” Srinivas wrote, dismissing the criticism directed at the two veterans.
However, the singer also expressed sadness that veteran composer M S Viswanathan was not given opportunities towards the later part of his life.
Ilaiyaraaja's music for Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy has recently drawn mixed reactions, while Rahman's compositions for upcoming projects, including Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, have also been debated by listeners.