Singer Srinivas comes out in support of AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja amid criticism

Taking to X on Tuesday, Srinivas pointed out that both composers had faced criticism and been written off several times during their careers. Recalling the reception to Rahman's 1994 album Kadhalan, he said that another composer had predicted Rahman would not survive in the industry. “Countless such examples over the years,” he added.

Speaking about Ilaiyaraaja, Srinivas said the composer too had been written off by critics, but had continued to respond through his film scores and other musical works, including his symphony and the recently released Dorothy.