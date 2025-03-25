Samay Raina expresses regret in ‘India’s Got Latent’ case

MUMBAI: Comedian Samay Raina has issued a statement as the noise around his reality show ‘India’s Got Latent’ continues to die down.

The comedian expressed his regret on how everything transpired on the show. In his official statement to the authorities, he said, “I will be careful next time such a thing does not happen again. My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well. I am sorry for what I said, I know what I said is wrong”.

Earlier, Samay delayed his return to India, and also rescheduled his India tour. The comedian recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a note in which he said that he has rescheduled his India tour, and assured the audience of his tour that the the money from their tickets will soon be remitted to the source of their transactions.

He wrote, “Hello guys, I’m rescheduling my India tour. You all will get refunds shortly, see you soon”.

This comes after the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy gripped the country last month prior to the social disorder that is currently going around after the release of ‘Chhaava’.

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Video evidence shows that Ranveer, a podcaster, said, “Would you rather watch your parents having sex or join them once and end it forever”.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia’s remarks on Reina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.