Sabrina Carpenter beats Taylor Swift to win first Grammy

LOS ANGELES: The much-awaited Grammy Awards featured a big moment for singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter, as she won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet on Sunday (Monday morning in India).

"I'm still out of breath from the performance," Carpenter said to start her speech. She went on to thank her family and producers, keeping her acceptance speech 'short and sweet'.

The singer was nominated in the category alongside major artists such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. Carpenter previously served as the opening act for Swift's Eras Tour, performing alongside her in Latin America, Asia, and Australia.

Before winning the award, Carpenter delivered an energetic and theatrical performance of her hit songs 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'. Her stage act featured dance sequences and multiple outfit changes.

At the start of her set, Carpenter appeared on a grand white staircase, dressed in a black-and-white suit while holding a sparkly baton. She humorously dropped the baton and fumbled her lyrics in a playful gag before removing her suit to reveal a stunning blue bejewelled corset. She then went into a tap dance routine while continuing her performance.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event is also raising funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A.

Beyonce leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish each have seven. Taylor Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are also among the top nominees.

Presenters for the night include Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA.

Music lovers in India can watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday, February 3, from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM.