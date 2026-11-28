At the ongoing Dehradun Literature Festival, the Oscar-winning composer and the acclaimed director discussed many of their celebrated collaborations, including "Rockstar" (2011) and "Highway" (2014), revealing how some of their most memorable songs emerged from uncertainty, unexpected turns and a fair share of confusion.

One of the striking disclosures came from Rahman, who revealed that the producer of "Rockstar" was unhappy with the soundtrack and did not pay him for nearly eight months after its release.

"The producer didn't pay me for the whole 'Rockstar'. He said, 'I don't like the music'. I continued paying for the musicians and my travel expenses during this period. I didn't even tell Ali that I didn't get paid a penny for this movie," Rahman said, adding that he finally received a cheque eight months after the film's release.

But the making of "Rockstar" had its share of other twists too, including a rather amusing case where both collaborators thought the other had gone missing.