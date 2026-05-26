Ranveer Singh issues official statement after FWICE boycott: Hold highest regard for film fraternity

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success.

Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson added. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani complained to FWICE that they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of their movie "Don 3", which Ranveer dropped out of at the last minute.