Rajinikanth's publicist trashes report that claims actor urged 'Jailer 2' makers to get 'U/A' certificate for film

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year. Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala. She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.” Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi too have shot for 'Jailer 2'. Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, has scored the music for the second part as well.