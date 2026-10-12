Rajinikanth's autobiography to be released both in Tamil and English?

He then dropped an update on Rajinikanth's autobiography. He said, "I asked him (Rajinikanth) 'When will your autobiography come out?' To this, he replied, 'Work is underway. It will be out soon.'"

The lyricist then said that he had told Rajinikanth that his autobiography was eagerly awaited. "He asked me why and I told him many have a history but you also have charisma," Vairamuthu said.

It was then that the writer said that Rajinikanth had hinted at the possibility of his autobiography coming out both in Tamil and English at first.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is gearing up to hit screens on October 15.

Already, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer for release with a U/A certificate.