R Madhavan set to host upcoming business reality show 'Game Changers' 

The show was announced by Optimystix Entertainment India Limited on Monday, describing it as a premium, internationally scalable entertain property. 'Game Changers' will be produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, with a vision to expand across geographies and bring compel human stories, high-stakes decision-making and investment-led entertainment.

The production for the reality show is expected to commence shortly.

On the show, startup founders from across the world will be seen pitching their ventures before an international investor panel, with representation from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.