R Madhavan set to host upcoming business reality show 'Game Changers' 

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan is all set to take over the hosting duties for an upcoming business reality show Citled 'Game Changers'.
The show was announced by Optimystix Entertainment India Limited on Monday, describing it as a premium, internationally scalable entertain property. 'Game Changers' will be produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, with a vision to expand across geographies and bring compel human stories, high-stakes decision-making and investment-led entertainment.
The production for the reality show is expected to commence shortly.
On the show, startup founders from across the world will be seen pitching their ventures before an international investor panel, with representation from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.
Speaking on the same, founder and chairman Vipul D Shah shared, "Game Changers is being developed as a future-facing global entertainment franchise for Optimystix, which is more than a new show. It is an owned IP with the potential to travel across markets, attract marquee brand partnerships and create multiple monetisation streams over time. We are combining our proven expertise in creating mass-audience entertainmen with a format that speaks directly to the global energy around entrepreneurship, innovation and investment."
"The format goes beyond a conventional pitch show. It spotlights the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses while giving audiences an inside view of what it takes to build fund and scale a company in today's competitive global economy," co-founder and CEO Rajesh Bahl added.
Further details on the show and its release date are yet to be unveiled.