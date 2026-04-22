Priyanka Mohan on attending a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: A memory I will cherish forever!

Taking to Instagram to post pictures of herself at the dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she wrote, "An absolutely surreal evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Honoured to have attended a dinner hosted by Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung sir."

She further said, "Truly grateful to be among such distinguished dignitaries and for the opportunity to interact with them. Deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to sit down and share a meal with such esteemed leaders. Overwhelmed by their appreciation for our film “Made in Korea.” It was wonderful meeting Shashi Tharoor ji and sharing a thoughtful conversation."