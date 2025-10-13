PM Narendra Modi commends actor Ram Charan for his efforts in popularising archery

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Telugu star Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and Archery Premier League (APL) Chairman Anil Kamineni for their collective efforts in popularising the sport of archery.

Taking to his X timeline, Prime Minister Modi, while replying to a tweet by Ram Charan, said, "Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters."

Ram Charan had tweeted, "Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport.#ArcheryPremierLeague #ArcheryInIndia #RiseOfArchery."

It may be recalled that Global star Ram Charan, APL Chairman Anil Kamineni and Archery Association of India President Virender Sachdeva had recently called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the representatives had presented a symbolic bow to the Prime Minister on the successful completion of the first season of the APL.

The Archery Premier League, started under the leadership of Anil Kamineni, aims to bring back the ancient Indian sport of archery to the country. The main objective of APL, its organisers say, is to provide opportunities to Indian archers through these three channels: world-class training, competition platforms, and international recognition.

Soon after the meeting Ram Charan had said, "It was an honour to meet our Prime Minister. I am proud to share the vision behind the Archery Premier League. Archery is an important part of our cultural heritage. Our ambition is to bring it back to global recognition through the APL. India has amazing talent and this platform will help take them to the international stage."

Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. She presented a Balaji idol and a traditional puja kit to the Prime Minister on behalf of Ram Charan's parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha.