Yogi Babu’s ‘Kenatha Kanom’ bags OTT deal

The film tells the story of a village dealing with water scarcity, where attempts to overcome the problem uncover a hidden and bigger crisis.

Yogi Babu plays the lead role in the film, supported by Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichel Rebecca, Ramakrishnan and George Mariyan, Music composed by Nivas K Prasanna.

The film is directed by Suresh Sangaiah and produced by R Ramesh Babu and Jegan Baskaran under the banners RB Talkies and Box Office Studios.