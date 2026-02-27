Where’s the body? VJS-starrer Kaattaan teaser released

CHENNAI: Muthu Alias Kaattaan is headlined by Vijay Sethupathi. The makers unveiled the teaser of the series on Friday. The video features jaw-dropping visuals of the actor’s severed head wearing a broad smile. In a darkly comic and quirky narration, VJS urges those around him to help search for his missing body.
Muthu Alias Kaattaan is created and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker M Manikandan. Blending absurdity with suspense, the series is all set to stream on JioHotstar from March 27. The series will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Train, Arasan and Slum Dog in the pipeline.