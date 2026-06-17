Warner Bros and Discovery brings Naked and Afraid franchise to India

CHENNAI: Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the launch of Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav, the India adaptation of its international survival series Naked and Afraid.
The six-episode series premiered on June 15 at 11 pm on Discovery and is also available for streaming on discovery+.
Shot in Palawan in the Philippines, the programme follows six Indian participants as they navigate survival challenges in a remote wilderness environment. The contestants are required to secure food and water, build shelter and adapt to changing conditions using available resources.
The participants are Tenzin Jigdrela, a mountaineer and expedition leader from Ladakh; Krushnaa Patil, an Everest summiteer; Lahu Ughade, an Everest climber and animal rescuer; Debiprasad Kar, an athlete and endurance coach; Sudipta Mondal, a parkour instructor and holistic health practitioner; and Nirit Datta, a wildlife rescuer and conservationist.
According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the series marks the first Asia Pacific adaptation of the Naked and Afraid format..
Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle and Kids, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said the launch marks the introduction of the franchise in the Asia Pacific region.
The series carries the campaign line "No Mercy. No Escape." and will run across six episodes.
Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav is currently airing on Discovery and streaming on discovery+