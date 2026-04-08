Want to eat your way across the world? Here are 5 food travel OTT shows that may inspire you

CHENNAI: Food travel content across OTT platforms is increasingly moving towards niche, experience-driven storytelling, focusing on immersive narratives that go beyond conventional culinary exploration.
Instead of traditional chef-led formats, newer shows are using food as a lens to explore remote cultures, personal stories and unique locations. These series emphasise visual richness and deeper engagement, allowing viewers to experience food within its cultural and environmental context.
1. World On My Plate with Shipra Khanna (Discovery+/TLC)
World on My Plate with Shipra Khanna on discovery+ and TLC focuses on local voices and traditions, presenting food as a reflection of identity.
2. Chef's table (Netflix)
Chef's Table takes a cinematic approach, exploring the craft and philosophy behind cooking.
3. Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
Somebody Feed Phil, left by Phil Rosenthal, offers a more observational take, capturing community-driven food cultures with a lighter tone.
4. Restaurants at the End of the World (JioHotstar)
Restaurants at the End of the World on JioHotstar, hosted by Kristen Kish, explores extreme locations where food is shaped by survival and environment.
5. Highway on My Plate (JioHotstar)
Highway On My Plate on JioHotstar highlights regional diversity through road journeys, focusing on roadside eateries and everyday food experiences to create a relatable and grounded narrative.
These shows reflect a growing trend in food content that prioritises immersive experiences and storytelling, offering audiences a deeper way to connect with cultures through cuisine.