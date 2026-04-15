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Wang Yibo’s adventure series ‘Exploring the Unknown’ to stream on Discovery+ from April 17

Each episode places him in remote locations where survival depends on instinct, resilience and adaptability
Poster of the series 'Exploring the Unknown'
Poster of the series 'Exploring the Unknown'
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CHENNAI: Exploring the Unknown with Wang Yibo is set to premiere on Discovery+ on April 17, featuring global star Wang Yibo as he ventures into extreme terrains and uncharted paths.

The adventure series follows Wang Yibo stepping into unfamiliar environments, taking on physically and mentally demanding challenges across unpredictable landscapes.

Each episode places him in remote locations where survival depends on instinct, resilience and adaptability. The show captures not just the spectacle of exploration but also the endurance and introspective moments that come with it.

Positioned as one of the few Asian-led large-scale exploration series, the show brings a fresh perspective to the genre, highlighting both the physical challenges and the journey of self-discovery.

About Wang Yibo

Wang Yibo, a globally recognised actor, singer and performer with a strong fan base across Asia, marks his entry into mainstream adventure programming with the series.

discovery+
Exploring the Unknown
Wang Yibo

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