Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Muthu Engira Kaattaan' to premiere on OTT soon

CHENNAI: The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Muthu Engira Kaattaan (Tamil) is set to be premiered on JioHotstar on March 27. The OTT series's launch-date poster was unveiled on Saturday (March 21).
Written & directed by Manikandan (Kadaisi Vivasayi) and B Ajithkumar, the series is touted to be an action-drama and mystery thriller, and will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi & Bengali.
Muthu Engira Kaattaan follows a man's journey that shifts between legend, monster, and human experiences. It is produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions.
The cast also includes Milind Soman, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Sudev Nair, Risha Jacobs Monikaa, and others. The music is scored by Rajesh Murugesan, known for his work in Premam.