Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa to premiere on October 29

Baththa: Story and box-office performance

The film follows a man who lives as a rowdy and finds himself caught in an unexpected predicament. The story centres on how he gets into trouble, who is responsible for his situation and how he attempts to overcome it.

The film has reportedly collected more than Rs 35 crore at the box office. Its premise and the reunion of Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan drew audience interest ahead of its theatrical release.

The duo previously worked together on Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakathi.