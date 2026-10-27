Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa to premiere on October 29

CHENNAI: Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on October 29. The film, which hit theatres on October 1, marks the third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker.
The film follows a man who lives as a rowdy and finds himself caught in an unexpected predicament. The story centres on how he gets into trouble, who is responsible for his situation and how he attempts to overcome it.
The film has reportedly collected more than Rs 35 crore at the box office. Its premise and the reunion of Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan drew audience interest ahead of its theatrical release.
The duo previously worked together on Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakathi.
Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role, with Lijomol Jose as the female lead. Child artiste Sai Prithiv Raj also plays a key role in the film. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar SK has handled cinematography. R Kalaivanan is the editor, T Muthuraj is the production designer, and Ashwin Murugan has served as co-producer. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios have jointly produced the project, which is presented by Atlee and Star Studio18.
Baththa will begin streaming on Netflix on October 29, following its theatrical run.
In DT Next's review of Baththa, we said the film works because it doesn’t make the transformation of its eponymous character overly complicated: it places a violent man in a simple survival situation and gives him time to confront his demons, managing to derive humour, emotion and warmth from this premise.