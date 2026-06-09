True survival show 'Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav' all set to release on OTT from this date

CHENNAI: Discovery Channel India has announced the premiere of Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav, which Discovery says is India's first true survival show.
The series will premiere on June 15 and air every Monday and Tuesday at 11 pm. It will be available on Discovery Channel India and will also stream on Discovery+.
The show will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada.
Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav is the Indian adaptation of Discovery Channel's internationally acclaimed survival series Naked and Afraid.
The six-episode series features six individuals from demanding fields such as mountain climbing, ultra-endurance sports and wilderness survival training. They are dropped into the forests of the Philippines with no modern comforts and must rely on their instincts, survival skills and resilience to stay alive.
According to the makers, the show explores how people cope when stripped of everyday necessities and pushed to their physical and mental limits.
As conditions become more difficult, participants face a series of challenges that test their ability to find food, shelter and safety in an unfamiliar environment.
The makers say the series offers a look at human survival in its most basic form, highlighting the importance of endurance, adaptability and teamwork under extreme circumstances.
Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav will begin airing from June 15, with new episodes telecast every Monday and Tuesday at 11 pm.