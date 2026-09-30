The One About Matthew Perry trailer explores Friends star’s life, struggles

Matthew’s sister Mia Perry Bowick and several of his lifelong friends feature in the documentary, sharing personal memories of the actor. Matthew's lifelong friends Roger Castillo and David Pressman will also share their memories of the actor for the first time on camera. The documentary also features interviews with his creative collaborators, friends and people who knew him during different phases of his life and career.

Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, the documentary aims to look beyond Perry’s public persona and explore the man behind one of television’s most recognisable characters.