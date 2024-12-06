The Hunt for Veerappan wins big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

CHENNAI: The award ceremony of the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 took place in Singapore, bringing together Asia-Pacific’s creative industries. Selvamani Selvaraj won Best Direction (Non-Fiction) for the Netflix documentary, The Hunt for Veerappan. It was released on the OTT platform on August 4.

The documentary is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, founders of Awedacious Originals, and Kimberley Hassett. Sharing about receiving an award for the docu-series, Selvamani Selvaraj said, "I am deeply humbled to receive this award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. The Hunt for Veerappan is more than just a documentary- it's an exploration of the complexities of human nature, the blurred lines between good and evil, and the lasting impact of one man's actions on a nation."

The Hunt for Veerappan is a journey to rediscover Veerappan’s fractured psyche and piece together unexplored facets of him and his image through the lens of pivotal people, places, and events in his life.