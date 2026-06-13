Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna’s courtroom drama ‘Ikka’ to premiere on July 10

Speaking about the film, Siddharth P Malhotra shared in a statement: “As a storyteller, I'm always looking for stories that challenge me emotionally and creatively, and IKKA has been one such journey. I've always been a huge fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a subject that has been incredibly close to my heart for many years.”

The filmmaker said Ikka was one of the first stories he ever wanted to bring to the screen. “What drew me to IKKA was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice. To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special.”