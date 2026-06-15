Sundeep Kishen-starrer 'Super Subbu' to premiere on OTT on July 2

Talking about the series, creator and director Mallik Ram said, “With Super Subbu, we wanted to tell a story that is fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo. Humour became the best way to do that because laughter instantly breaks the discomfort. At the centre of all the chaos is a very innocent and relatable character, Subbu, trying to find his place in the world. The series also explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships. Having such a fantastic cast across generations and borders brought so much personality and charm to the world of Maakipur, and we’re excited for audiences across the world to step into this quirky little village.”

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti, and Shivani Dhobal, produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati, with Chilaka Productions, 'Super Subbu' will also star Get Up Srinu, Maanasa Choudhary, Jeevan and Brahmanandam.