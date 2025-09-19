Sumathi Valavu, a film based on Kerala’s folklore

CHENNAI: Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror-thriller. The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, and Sshivada. It is all set to stream on Zee5 from September 26.

Billed to be a mysterious supernatural flick, the film draws its name from a notorious curve in Kerala known as ‘Sumathi Valavu,’ after the tragic death of a young woman named Sumathi. It is rumoured that the bend is haunted, and those who cross paths with it are pulled into eerie and inexplicable experiences. As multiple characters encounter strange supernatural events around this haunted curve, the story unravels a dark mystery blurring the line between myth and reality, grief and fear, past and present.

Talking about the film, director Vishnu Sasi Shankar said, “Sumathi Valavu is rooted in Kerala’s folklore but crafted for a contemporary audience. It’s not just about scares; it’s about the human emotions that linger in places tied to tragedy. Through this film, I wanted to bring out the tension between memory, myth, and mystery.”

Actor Arjun Ashokan added, “This film is very special because it intertwines supernatural intrigue with raw wit and emotions. Playing a character caught in this haunted space allowed me to explore fear, vulnerability, and courage in a way I hadn’t before.” And, Malavika Manoj shared, “It was exciting to work alongside such a talented cast, and I believe audiences will enjoy how the film balances mystery, emotion, and thrills.”