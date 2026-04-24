'Star City' trailer out, to stream from May 29

From creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore, Star City tells the alternative history of the space race from the Soviet Union's perspective.

According to the logline of the series, Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race - when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.