South exhibitors decide on 8-week window for OTT release

CHENNAI: The South Cinema Exhibitors' Association on Wednesday gathered to make a stringent decision on the OTT release window of theatricals to not less than two months starting from April 10.
The exhibitors across south India in a recent meeting expressed their angst over movies releasing on OTT within few days of theatrical release. Exhibitors across five southern states met on Wednesday and spoke to producers on films' OTT window.
Tiruppur Subramaniam, who is at the helm of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors' Association told DT Next, "Due to erratic release of movies on OTT platforms, theatres have incurred huge losses since 2021. So, we have informed producers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, and Karnataka that films should go digital only after eight weeks from the time it releases in theatres."
He also cited examples of how Hindi cinema has been profitable and added, "They strictly follow an 8-week window plan and it is a win-win situation for everyone. Whereas in south, we failed to take such measures earlier and ran into losses. From now on, the producers must follow this regulation drawn by exhibitors starting from movies releasing on April 10."