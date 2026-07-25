Simon Pegg to voice Balrog in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3, premiere set for November 11

More than 6,500 fans attended the Hall H panel, where showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were joined by cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and Season Three newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower. The session was moderated by Benjamin Walker, who portrays High King Gil-galad in the series, as per the press release.

The newly released teaser offered a glimpse into the darker tone of Season Three as Sauron's quest to forge the One Ring intensifies. According to the makers, the Dark Lord's mission to dominate Middle-earth will force long-time rivals into uneasy alliances in a desperate bid to stop him.

Prime Video also announced several new additions to the Season Three cast. Eddie Marsan will portray Thrain, the older brother of King Durin IV; Andrew Richardson has been cast as Anarion, the younger son of Elendil and brother of Isildur, while Adam Young will play Marnukh, a mysterious Orc.