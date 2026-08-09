Siddharth recollects his experience of working with real Indian Air Force pilots on ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors Jimmy Shergill, Mihir Ahuja and Arnav Bhasin in the BKC area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series.

Recollecting his experience, he told IANS, “The air force also gave us so much. Just imagine you are actually doing your pre-flight check on an actual Mi-21 before it was retired. So we were the last to get our hands on those machines”.

He further mentioned, “Our crew has actually had pilots from the Indian Air Force fly MiGs in short. Land MiGs, take-off MiGs. Who gets all this? So at that time, if you want to act as a pilot, if you don't even do that, then, brother, something is very wrong”.