Shabana Azmi's series 'Dabba Cartel' release on Netflix from February 28

NEW DELHI: Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced that its latest thriller drama series "Dabba Cartel", featuring Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Jyotika, will make its debut on February 28.

Set in the Mumbai suburbs of Thane, the series is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur and Akanksha Seda, Netflix said in a press release.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the show follows five ordinary women and how their low-key dabba service spirals into an unexpected venture: a high-stakes drug delivery operation.

"'Dabba Cartel' marks an exciting new chapter for us as we collaborate with Netflix. This series is a dramatic tale of five everyday middle-class women reluctantly starting a drug cartel that ends up colliding with a massive pharma scandal that is under investigation," said producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment.

Written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, the series will also feature Gajraj Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said "Dabba Cartel" marks the streaming service's first series collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

"This is a story that follows five women from diverse backgrounds who transform a simple idea into a game-changing enterprise. At its core, Dabba Cartel explores the contrast of ambition and greed set in a middle-class housing society.

"With a power-packed ensemble cast led by the incomparable Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, and Nimisha Sajayan, Dabba Cartel is a fresh and gripping blend of drama and suspense - where a single unexpected decision sets off far-reaching consequences for the women and their families," she added.