Savir Sudhakar's Tamil web series 'Mammatiyaan Stars' to stream from June 26

'Mammatiyaan Stars' follows a group of passionate cricket fans from a small village as they embark on an unforgettable journey to Chennai to witness their hero's final match live. What begins as a dream trip soon turns into an adventure filled with friendship, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Along the way, the group faces challenges that test their determination, while discovering that the journey itself can become just as memorable as the destination. Sources point out that at its heart, Mammatiyaan Stars will be a celebration of hope, belonging, and the powerful bond that cricket creates among people from all walks of life.