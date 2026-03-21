Sasikumar and Chaithra's My Lord now streaming on OTT

Written and directed by National Award winner Raju Murugan, the film follows a man and his wife who battle bureaucracy after being wrongly declared dead, leading to them confronting a kidney trafficking ring connected to corrupt politicians.

The social satire-cum-thriller is produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar. The cast also includes Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra.