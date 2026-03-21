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Sasikumar and Chaithra's My Lord now streaming on OTT

The social satire-cum-thriller is produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar
Screen grab from My Lord
Screen grab from My LordYouTube
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CHENNAI: Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar's My Lord is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film had its theatrical release on February 13, 2026.

Written and directed by National Award winner Raju Murugan, the film follows a man and his wife who battle bureaucracy after being wrongly declared dead, leading to them confronting a kidney trafficking ring connected to corrupt politicians.

The social satire-cum-thriller is produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar. The cast also includes Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra.

The music is scored by Sean Roldan.Written and directed by National Award winner Raju Murugan, the film follows a man and his wife who battle bureaucracy after being wrongly declared dead, leading to them confronting a kidney trafficking ring connected to corrupt politicians.

The social satire-cum-thriller is produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar. The cast also includes Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra.

The music is scored by Sean Roldan.

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Chaithra J Achar
K Sasikumar
My Lord

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