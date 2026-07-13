Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' to make OTT premiere on July 17

CHENNAI: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on July 17, nearly a month after its theatrical release.
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film hit theatres worldwide on June 19 and was released in Tamil as ‘Engal Thangam’. Apart from headlining the film, Samantha also produced it under her production banner.
The film features Gautami, Manjusha, and Diganth in pivotal roles. The story was penned by Raj Nidimoru, while Santhosh Narayanan composed the music.
‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ marks Samantha's return to the big screen after taking a break from acting following her diagnosis with myositis. She underwent treatment before resuming her acting career and expanding into film production. The project was widely seen as her comeback movie.
Samantha was appreciated by the audience for her efforts in the fight sequence.
According to the makers, the movie has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide within 22 days of its release, including around Rs 13 crore on its opening day.
The team has also claimed that the film has emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film to date and is expected to continue its strong run on the OTT platform.