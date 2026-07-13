Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' to make OTT premiere on July 17

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film hit theatres worldwide on June 19 and was released in Tamil as ‘Engal Thangam’. Apart from headlining the film, Samantha also produced it under her production banner.

The film features Gautami, Manjusha, and Diganth in pivotal roles. The story was penned by Raj Nidimoru, while Santhosh Narayanan composed the music.