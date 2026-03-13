Sai Dhansika’s ‘Yogi Da’ releases on OTT platforms

CHENNAI: The film Yogi Da, starring Sai Dhansika, which released in theatres on February 6 and received mixed reactions from audiences, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Aha Tamil, and Simply South.
The film is directed by Goutham Krishna. Apart from Dhansika in the lead role, the cast also includes Kabir Duhan Singh and Sayaji Shinde. Music for the film has been composed by Deepak Dev.
Yogi Da revolves around a female police officer who embarks on an anti-corruption mission in her town, confronting criminals through various methods, including unconventional fighting techniques.