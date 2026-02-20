Rhaenyra disrupts Aemond Targaryen's rule in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 trailer

The third Season is set to debut in June. The fantasy drama series, which is based on author George RR Martin's 'Fire & Blood' novel detailing the history of House Targaryen, is set roughly 200 years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones.'

The trailer shows Aemond Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne after his brother Aegon was disfigured last season and his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, secretly left King's Landing to surrender the city to her best friend-turned-rival Rhaenyra's forces.