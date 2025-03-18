Respect critics but violent words are disturbing: Karan Johar on trolling against ‘Nadaaniyan’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday said he respects the opinion of critics about his recently released home production film "Nadaaniyan", but when reviewers use "violent" language in their think pieces it is a reflection on themselves.

The teen romantic-comedy, which premiered on Netflix on March 7, marked the cinema debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of former actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son. Directed by debutante filmmaker Shauna Gautam, the film also features Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late film star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

A section of critics and audiences panned the movie for its poor storyline and performances by Ibrahim and Khushi, with some even questioning the decision to cast them.

At the trailer launch of his debut home production Punjabi film “Akaal”, Johar initially responded to the query about the trolling of the movie by quoting the lines from the song "Kuch To Log Kahenge" from the 1972 film "Amar Prem".

“Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, chhodo bekar ki baaton mein kahin beet naa jaye raina’. This is all I would like to say,” he said.

The filmmaker then said that he loves and respects critics but has a problem with violent words.

“Everyone knows that I’m one of those filmmakers who attends the Critics Awards, but when you read certain things, you feel…(bad). For instance, he or she is someone’s son or daughter, their parents read it (reviews), and one of the critics wrote, ‘I want to kick the film’, my problem is with them.

“I’ve no problem with trollers, opinion makers, and social commentary, it’s your opinion, and I accept it. Hum accept karte hai humari bhi kuch nadaiyaan hai, gustakiyaan hai, toh bhi gehraiyaan hai. But when you say this, it’s a reflection on you, and not on the film. When you say this, that is what is disturbing," he added.

Johar called on "intellectual cinema lovers" to have a compassion and sensitive side.

“... No one wants to be kicked because kicking is violence, it’s physical violence, and when you’re not allowed violence in the real world, even words are equally violent. So, you should be condemned for being violent.”

Punjabi star and director Gippy Grewal, who stars in “Akaal”, said it is upsetting to read harsh comments but sometimes criticism can serve as a catalyst for the betterment of craft.

“When I started my career, people would say, ‘What will he make?’. Later, when we made ‘Carry on Jatta’, people said, ‘What do you think they will make Rs 100 crore’ but we achieved that too. These things (trolling) boost you, one does feel upset but then you also feel like proving yourself.

“I came from a small industry and the idea was to make good films. Similarly, when we thought of entering into Hindi cinema, we collaborated with a production house, Dharma Productions, that we are proud of. So, those kids (Ibrahim and Khushi) are new, they did their first film, maybe some liked the film, some didn’t. I believe when Saif sir had his first film, people would’ve said similar things (criticised his acting) but today no one can talk ill about his performance,” Grewal said.

"Akaal" is written and directed by Grewal. It is produced by Dharma Productions.