Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy 'Toaster' to premiere on Netflix in April

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary in his feature directorial debut, the film follows a miser whose refusal to let go of a wedding gift, a toaster, after the wedding is called off, setting off a chain of escalating and increasingly chaotic events.

Apart from Rao and Malhotra, the ensemble cast also includes Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

The film is produced by Patralekhaa under her and Rao's newly launched banner Kampa Film, marking the couple's debut as producers.