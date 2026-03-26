Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy 'Toaster' to premiere on Netflix in April

MUMBAI: Dark comedy "Toaster", featuring actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, will premiere on Netflix on April 15, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary in his feature directorial debut, the film follows a miser whose refusal to let go of a wedding gift, a toaster, after the wedding is called off, setting off a chain of escalating and increasingly chaotic events.
Apart from Rao and Malhotra, the ensemble cast also includes Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.
The film is produced by Patralekhaa under her and Rao's newly launched banner Kampa Film, marking the couple's debut as producers.
“Stepping into production with Kampa Film has been an incredibly meaningful milestone for us, and beginning this journey with Netflix who have consistently championed distinctive and unconventional stories makes it even more special.
"'Toaster' immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us. Having such a wonderful ensemble come together for this journey has been truly exciting, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into this entertaining and unpredictable ride," Patralekhaa said in a statement.
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, described the film as "a quirky dark comedy" that reflects the platform's focus on championing emerging talent behind the camera.
" 'Toaster' adds a wonderfully fun note to the diverse mix of stories we’re bringing to audiences this year- an entertaining comedy that builds on relatable situations, dark humour and delightfully escalating chaos," she added.
The story and screenplay are by Parveez Shaikh, with additional screenplay by Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee. Dialogues are by Ghildial. Tarun Bali serves as executive producer.