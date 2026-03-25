Rajisha Vijayan's sci-fi thriller Masthishka Maranam to get OTT release on this date

CHENNAI: Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Rajisha Vijayan's Masthishka Maranam is set to be released on OTT platform Netflix from March 27.
The Malayalam sci-fi thriller, directed by Krishand, and produced by Ajith Vinayaka revolves around a grieving father who navigates a virtual reality memory game in an attempt to reconnect with his lost child.
The film also features Divya Prabha, Vishnu Agasthya, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Santhy Balachandran in supporting roles. The music is composed by Varkey.
Masthishka Maranam had its theatrical release on February 27, and opened to good reviews.