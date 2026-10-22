Raj & DK wrap up ‘Farzi 2’ with Shahid Kapoor: He promptly breaks out of character

Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment from the sets on Instagram, the duo revealed that the actor promptly broke out of character after the shoot, while praising him for his work.

“It’s a wrap on the Artist and he promptly breaks out of character! Fantastic job @shahidkapoor. We got some crazy s**t done this time! To the Fakers!”

It was on October 15 that Shahid spoke about his character Sunny as the shoot of his upcoming series “Farzi 2” drew to a close.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of his looks from the sets of the second installment of “Farzi” and spoke about how he is reminded of how much his character lives in him.