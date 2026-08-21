Pyaar Prema Kalyanam film review: Good intentions but uneven execution

By placing the male protagonist in a woman’s household after marriage, the film uses gender-role reversal to throw light on the struggles women often face at their in-laws’ homes from household responsibilities and expectations to interference from family members and the challenges faced by women who want to continue working after marriage.

While it is an interesting attempt to present these issues from a man’s perspective, it remains to be seen how the film’s treatment of the subject resonates with women.

The film, however, does not spend enough time developing its characters. Character transformations, which sometimes happen within just a handful of scenes, make some of the characters feel rushed. A case in point is Yogi Babu’s character regretting his poor treatment of his wife within a single scene, leading to a 'change' in his attitude.