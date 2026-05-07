Prashant Pandiyaraj plays lead in Tamil series Warrant

CHENNAI: Tamil OTT platform ZEE5 Tamil has announced its upcoming original crime series Warrant, which is set to premiere on May 22, 2026.
The series marks the acting debut of filmmaker Prashant Pandiyaraj, who takes on the lead role after directing acclaimed projects such as Vilangu and the film Maaman.
Produced by Sivan Pictures and S Studios, the series is directed by debutant Vignesh Natarajan, with music composed by Sam CS Actor and musician GV Kumar launched the first look of the series.
The show follows Koattai Karuppusamy, a second-grade constable whose everyday police work slowly turns dangerous, forcing him to confront questions surrounding authority, fear and justice. The makers describe the series as a gritty rural crime drama rooted in realism.
Apart from Prashant Pandiyaraj, the series also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Kousalya, Kaali Venkat, Namritha MV, Arul Jothi, Arul Dass and Chaya Devi in key roles.
Speaking about his acting debut, Prashant Pandiyaraj said the character’s vulnerability and emotional honesty pushed him out of his comfort zone as a creator. He added that the platform gave the story space to remain raw and grounded.
The series will begin streaming on ZEE5 from May 22.