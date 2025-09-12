Prabhudeva makes OTT debut with Sony LIV’s Tamil original 'Sethurajan IPS'

CHENNAI: Actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva is set to make his debut in the streaming space with Sony LIV’s Tamil original series "Sethurajan IPS".

The show is a political crime thriller from Rafiq Ismail, the director of films such as "Rathasaatchi" and "Westminster Abbey of the East".

Prabhudeva, best known for his dance prowess and light-hearted roles in movies "Kaadhalan", "Love Birds", "Minsara Kanavu" and "Kaathala Kaathala", will be seen in a gritty new avatar as a police officer investigating a politically sensitive murder case in rural Tamil Nadu.

The story spirals into a complex battle of power, identity and justice.

"'Sethurajan IPS;' isn’t just a cop; he’s a man caught in a storm of duty, identity, and politics. This role challenged me like never before. I believe this story is not just timely, but necessary.

"Sony LIV has always pushed the envelope with bold, rooted storytelling and this series is no exception," the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

The series, which marks a sharp departure from the conventions of a cop drama, promises to blend suspense with a social commentary on power and politics.

"Sethurajan IPS" will be available soon on Sony LIV.