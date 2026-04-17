Nivin Pauly's political thriller 'Prathichaya' to begin streaming on OTT from this date

Nivin Pauly, who took to his social media timelines to announce the film's release date on OTT, wrote, "Power. Politics. Image. Prathichaya streaming from April 24 on JioHotstar.#Prathichaya #JioHotstar."

The film has caught the attention of fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a gripping trailer of it. The trailer begins with Nivin Pauly's voice over. "You are all waiting to hear about my success story. But am I successful? Success can sometimes be defined by your designation or pay package. But is that really it? Were Gandhiji, Nehru, EMS and AKG successful men? Or were they failures?"