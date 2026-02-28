New on OTT | Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy’s Gandhi Talks to soon stream digitally

CHENNAI: Silent film Gandhi Talks will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 6. The film, which was released in theatres on January 30, received a positive response before its OTT premiere.
Directed by Marathi filmmaker Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film is produced by Zee Studios. The lead actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari had earlier shared screen space in Chekka Sivantha Vaanam (2018), directed by Mani Ratnam.
The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023.
Gandhi Talks contains no dialogues and relies entirely on visual storytelling, similar to Kamal Haasan’s classic film Pushpaka Vimanam. Instead of words, expressions and physical actions move the story forward.
The story revolves around Mohan Boseman, a once-successful businessman struggling with personal loss and financial setbacks, and Mahadev, an unemployed youth searching for stable work. When their lives intersect with that of a petty thief, a series of unexpected events unfolds, pushing the three men into a tense battle for survival.
Vijay Sethupathi plays Mahadev, Arvind Swamy essays the role of Mohan Boseman and Aditi Rao Hydari appears as Gayatri.The film also features Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Usha Nadkarni and Priyadarshini Indalkar in key roles.
Music is composed by AR Rahman , cinematography is by Karan B Rawat, and editing is by Ashish Mhatre.