New on OTT | Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy’s Gandhi Talks to soon stream digitally

Directed by Marathi filmmaker Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film is produced by Zee Studios. The lead actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari had earlier shared screen space in Chekka Sivantha Vaanam (2018), directed by Mani Ratnam.

The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023.

Gandhi Talks contains no dialogues and relies entirely on visual storytelling, similar to Kamal Haasan’s classic film Pushpaka Vimanam. Instead of words, expressions and physical actions move the story forward.