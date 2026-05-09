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New on OTT | From Blue Planet II to Frozen Planet II: Watch iconic David Attenborough series on Discovery+

The collection features some of his most acclaimed works, showcasing wildlife, ecosystems and the forces shaping life on Earth.
Screengrab from Dynasties II Official Trailer
Screengrab from Dynasties II Official Trailer(Photo: Youtube)
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CHENNAI: Marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary naturalist David Attenborough on May 8, Discovery+ has curated a special lineup of his iconic nature documentaries for viewers this week.

The collection features some of his most acclaimed works, showcasing wildlife, ecosystems and the forces shaping life on Earth.

Here are some of the titles in the lineup:

Blue Planet II (2017)

A deep dive into ocean life, capturing everything from glowing underwater species to massive marine predators, while highlighting conservation concerns.

Planet Earth III (2023)

The latest chapter in the Planet Earth franchise explores diverse habitats and shows how wildlife adapts to a rapidly changing world.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

A journey across all seven continents, showcasing unique wildlife and ecosystems through strong storytelling and visuals.

Dynasties II (2022)

Tracks endangered animal families as they struggle for survival in changing environments.

The Green Planet (2022)

Focuses on plant life, exploring how plants survive, compete and interact across ecosystems.

A Perfect Planet (2021)

Explains how natural forces such as volcanoes, oceans and weather systems shape and sustain life on Earth.

Life Story (2014)

Follows animals through key stages of life, from birth to adulthood, highlighting survival instincts.

Frozen Planet II (2022)

Explores life in extreme cold regions, showcasing survival in the Arctic and Antarctica.

Bonus: The Hunt (2015)

Focuses on predator-prey relationships across land, air and sea with intense sequences.

BBC
Environment
animals
Wildlife
Sir David Attenborough

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