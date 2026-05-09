New on OTT | From Blue Planet II to Frozen Planet II: Watch iconic David Attenborough series on Discovery+

CHENNAI: Marking the 100th birth anniversary of legendary naturalist David Attenborough on May 8, Discovery+ has curated a special lineup of his iconic nature documentaries for viewers this week.
The collection features some of his most acclaimed works, showcasing wildlife, ecosystems and the forces shaping life on Earth.
Here are some of the titles in the lineup:
A deep dive into ocean life, capturing everything from glowing underwater species to massive marine predators, while highlighting conservation concerns.
The latest chapter in the Planet Earth franchise explores diverse habitats and shows how wildlife adapts to a rapidly changing world.
A journey across all seven continents, showcasing unique wildlife and ecosystems through strong storytelling and visuals.
Tracks endangered animal families as they struggle for survival in changing environments.
Focuses on plant life, exploring how plants survive, compete and interact across ecosystems.
Explains how natural forces such as volcanoes, oceans and weather systems shape and sustain life on Earth.
Follows animals through key stages of life, from birth to adulthood, highlighting survival instincts.
Explores life in extreme cold regions, showcasing survival in the Arctic and Antarctica.
Focuses on predator-prey relationships across land, air and sea with intense sequences.