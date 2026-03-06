Netflix sets season two of courtroom comedy 'Maamla Legal Hai' for April 3 release

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the new season promises another round of chaotic and humorous cases from the fictional Patparganj District Court, blending satire with everyday courtroom drama.

The series features actor-politician Ravi Kishan as lawyer VD Tyagi and also stars Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi and Anjum Batra. The upcoming season will introduce actors Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav to the ensemble cast.

Showrun by Sameer Saxena and directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is based on characters and a world created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Anejal.

The second season is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey, with Kunal Anejal leading the writing team.