Netflix launches NextGen India Writers' Program to mentor emerging storytellers

The programme, being introduced in India for the first time, is open to writers with up to three years of professional writing experience.

India is the third country after France and the Netherlands to host the initiative, the streamer said in a statement.

Selected participants will undergo a two-month hybrid programme featuring mentorship, workshops and guidance from industry experts to develop original series ideas into professionally structured series bibles.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said the initiative is aimed at discovering and nurturing new storytelling talent.