Netflix launches Into The Southverse collection in India

Available directly on the Netflix homepage and through search, the new hub features curated selections across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other southern languages, organised around genres, moods and popular stars. The collection is aimed at making it easier for viewers to discover both familiar favourites and new stories.

The Southverse lineup includes theatrical successes such as Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody and Lucky Bhaskar. It also features Netflix Originals, including the recently premiered Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Made in Korea and Super Subbu, Netflix’s first Telugu Original series.

Made in Korea also became the first title from southern India to reach the top spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. Upcoming titles such as the romantic-comedy series #Love and the much-awaited series Legacy are expected to further expand the collection.