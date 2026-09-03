Netflix launches Into The Southverse collection in India

CHENNAI: Netflix has launched Into The Southverse, a dedicated collection page for members in India that brings together films and series from southern India in one place.
Available directly on the Netflix homepage and through search, the new hub features curated selections across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other southern languages, organised around genres, moods and popular stars. The collection is aimed at making it easier for viewers to discover both familiar favourites and new stories.
The Southverse lineup includes theatrical successes such as Peddi, Blast, Amaran, Maharaja, Court: State vs A Nobody and Lucky Bhaskar. It also features Netflix Originals, including the recently premiered Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, Made in Korea and Super Subbu, Netflix’s first Telugu Original series.
Made in Korea also became the first title from southern India to reach the top spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. Upcoming titles such as the romantic-comedy series #Love and the much-awaited series Legacy are expected to further expand the collection.
The launch comes as Netflix continues to increase its focus on stories from southern India. The streaming platform had earlier announced that viewers can expect an average of one new title every week from the region for the rest of 2026, including major post-theatrical releases and Netflix Originals.
According to Netflix, the popularity of southern Indian content has also extended beyond its home markets. Since 2025, India's Top 10 Films list has featured at least one film from the region every week. In 2025, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films appeared on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Films list in 39 of 52 weeks, while titles from southern India reached Top 10 lists in 59 countries outside India.
Into The Southverse is now available to Netflix members in India on the homepage and via search.